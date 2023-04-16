B. Riley Weighs in on Skillsoft Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Skillsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Skillsoft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

