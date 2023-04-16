B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILYL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

