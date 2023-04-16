AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,053. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

