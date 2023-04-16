AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
AXIM Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,053. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
