Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $9.19 or 0.00030301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $55.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.22 or 0.99990129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.03168526 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $40,367,579.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

