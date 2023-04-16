Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of AVACF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

