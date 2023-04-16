Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATLX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Atlas Lithium in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlas Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Atlas Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Atlas Lithium Trading Down 8.7 %

ATLX stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Atlas Lithium has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

