Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
AESI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
AESI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.57.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
