Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

AESI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Insider Activity

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.