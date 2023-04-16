Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

