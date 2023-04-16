AR Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.
Insider Activity at Oracle
Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,270. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
