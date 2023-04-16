AR Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 9,162,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

