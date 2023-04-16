Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

