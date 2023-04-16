Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT
In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
NYSE AIRC opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
