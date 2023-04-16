Analyzing Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT)

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Highway pays out 181.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Highway and Crane NXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 0.02% 4.93% 3.35% Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highway and Crane NXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $12.36 million 0.46 $440,000.00 $0.11 17.09 Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.77 $401.10 million $7.55 6.07

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Highway has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Highway on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components. The Electric OEM segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of plastic and electronic parts, components, and machines. The company was founded by Roland W. Kohl on July 20, 1990 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

