Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

