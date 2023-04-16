Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

AMPH opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

