Amp (AMP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.38 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Amp has a market cap of $144.38 million and $15.50 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amp Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

