Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

