American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $206.89. 1,174,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

