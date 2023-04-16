American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,871.21 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $24,871.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,562.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

