American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.