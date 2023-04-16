Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
