Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

About Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 38.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

