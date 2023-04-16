ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $4.80 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $196.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

