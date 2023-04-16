Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

