Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.4 %

WPC opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.