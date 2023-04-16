Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

