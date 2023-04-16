Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $272.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

