Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 45.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,577,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 808,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,255.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 599,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
WestRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $30.18 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
WestRock Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WestRock (WRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.