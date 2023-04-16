Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 45.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,577,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after buying an additional 808,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,255.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 599,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $30.18 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.