Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $16,673,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

