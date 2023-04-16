Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

