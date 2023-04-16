Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AQN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

