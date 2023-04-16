Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $392,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.17. 149,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,243. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

