Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. 163,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,300. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $123.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

