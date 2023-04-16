Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

PMAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.77. 129,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

