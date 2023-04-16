Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

DUK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.64. 3,217,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,424. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

