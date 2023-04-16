Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 70,500 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.61. 513,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,662. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.