Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $348,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

