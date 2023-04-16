Alaska Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

