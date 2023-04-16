Alaska Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IPAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,583. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

