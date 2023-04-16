Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AKRBF stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Further Reading

