Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Aker BP ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AKRBF stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $41.65.
About Aker BP ASA
