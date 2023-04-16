Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

APD traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.