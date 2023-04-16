Aion Price Reaches $0.0013 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $670,959.44 and $28,742.72 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00148681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00040428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

