AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 65,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

