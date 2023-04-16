Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Aflac by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,581,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $66.21. 2,078,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,600. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.