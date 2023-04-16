Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 14.8 %
Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
