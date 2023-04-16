Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

