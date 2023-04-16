ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
ADENTRA Price Performance
HDIUF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.
ADENTRA Company Profile
