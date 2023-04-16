ADENTRA Inc. (HDIUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

HDIUF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.