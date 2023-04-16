Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

