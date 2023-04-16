Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.66.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
