Achain (ACT) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Achain (ACT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Achain has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $196,899.76 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

