Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

