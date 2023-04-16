abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 292.7% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 293,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,315. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

