ABBC Coin (ABBC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.91 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $125.70 million and $25.91 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,077,978 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
