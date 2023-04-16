436 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $619.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

